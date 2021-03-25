Please consider supporting Rep. Kyle Biedermann’s (Fredericksburg, R) bill, HB1359, the Texas Independence Referendum Act (TIRA). TIRA does NOT call for a vote to leave the union or “secede.” If Texans vote in favor, the bill forms a committee to explore whether Texas can and should leave the union. The committee has five years to do this — it is NOT immediate.
Further, this is NOT about the 2020 election. One of the largest political non-profit organizations, the Texas National Movement (TNM), of which I am a member and sit on the board of advisors, has existed for more than 15 years. It’s president, Daniel Miller, has been an advocate of Texas for almost 25 years now. I, myself, joined the organization in 2018, during the previous administration’s tenure.
It is probably a good idea to at least allow the conversation and decide if such a move is even possible. There is a lot that would need to happen between the committee and approval. Thanks for the post.
