A new Pope Francis documentary, “Francesco,” has certainly commanded some attention. Longtime pope followers like me know to take the hubbub with a grain of salt. The press attention to Francis’ papacy has been so often guided by ideology. The progressive left, so to speak has held onto hope that he is their way to a church they are more comfortable with, one conformed to the values of the times rather than age-old tenets. That’s not to absolve people on the right, of course, some of whom miss the best of Francis because of the politicized lens through which everything is seen these days.
In case you hadn’t heard, in the documentary, Pope Francis voiced approval for same-sex unions. In retrospect, I wonder if we all should have tried to compromise on same-sex unions, across the board, with basic legal/financial/medical rights for all kinds of relationships. That way, marriage wouldn’t have been redefined. Of course, I understand that that wouldn’t have been enough for many, and probably wouldn’t have been successful. But it’s an approach, and it’s one Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, now Pope Francis, took in his home parish of Buenos Aires.
