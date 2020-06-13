Your front page of Saturday, May 23, noted the dramatic rise in unemployment in New Braunfels and Comal County. It also recorded comments of outgoing city leaders regarding their feelings of accomplishment and disappointment. The incoming mayor and City Council members — along with all presently in positions of local government — face daunting challenges. Many of our major sources of revenue are threatened, and many of our people are out of work.
Epidemiologists had warned of the likelihood of a pandemic due to regularly emerging new viruses, but it was hard to envision, and our country was caught basically unprepared. Those who measure climate change have warned for years of the inherent dangers of increased use of fossil fuels, but again, it’s a hard sell.
However, these two emergencies are similar in that both will result in market failures and both require political leadership that hinges on public support. A recent study suggests that our responses to economic recovery from COVID-19 may be a turning point in our progress to alleviate climate change.
“Will COVID-19 fiscal recovery packages accelerate or retard progress on climate change?” is the title of a recently released paper prepared for the Oxford Review of Economic Policy. Because the pandemic presents such a dramatic shock to the global economy, the authors queried hundreds of global experts from economic, financial, governmental and academic areas in an attempt to shed some long-term perspective on the issue.
“There are reasons to believe that we will leap from the COVID frying pan into the climate fire,” the article says, and it goes on to recommend a few general principles to guide those formulating recovery packages, principles which include clean infrastructure solutions and investment in education and training to address immediate unemployment.
Planning for economic recovery for our beautiful and vibrant city will require extraordinary vision. I would hope that city government, in partnership with the county, NBU, NBEDC, NB Chamber of Commerce, NBISD and CISD will plot a path to recovery that recognizes climate positive policies. We could be a standard-bearer for economic recovery that, over time, strengthens rather than weakens the community.
Mary Powell,
New Braunfels
