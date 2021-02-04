John Hillje asked the question what do conservatives believe and what is true and not true in regard to Sue Piner’s statements about the election and the Capitol riot. According to recent polls, close to 80% of the 75 million Trump voters agree with Sue Piner that the election was stolen. The media/Dems like to say that 60 lawsuits were rejected by the courts proving that the election was not stolen. What is overlooked by the media/Dems is the fact that these lawsuits were not rejected on the merits, but on technicalities. The thousands of affidavits were never heard and judged by the courts.
As for the Capitol riot — this was terrible and should be condemned. I have personally been to Trump rallies and what I have witnessed is Trump supporters who want to express their support for Trump in a safe, non-violent way. Were there Trump supporters who engaged in bad behavior? Possibly, but we will find out more as the investigation goes on. It is also likely there are some bad actors from the left who planned and infiltrated the protest. Unfortunately, the media/Dems want to paint all at the rally with the same brush.
