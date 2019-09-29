While Jack McKinney certainly has the right to an opinion, if he was sincerely looking for a path to “stop......annoying” people, he totally missed the trail marker. Despite an attempt to appear reasonable, he could not resist trivializing the miracle of a zygote’s life, likening a growing human being to a castoff “booger.” What started out as a reasonable treatise was shot apart by a single callous remark and he revealed himself to be an ideologue whose attempt to take the intellectual high ground was fabricated over a foundation of shifting sand and condescension. I have to admit, though less than giddy, I’d hoped from the onset that this was his swan song. Oh well, I’ve reconciled myself to not seeing a Clinton indictment either and life still goes on.
McKinney’s reference to a work by Robin Koerner asks us to accept a limited, personal sensory perception of “paradigm,” rather than a more agreeable and fact based definition of the term. Facts are facts and though too often influenced by sensory perceptions on a personal level, their biases should be curbed in matters of policy and law. There’s a reason Lady Justice is represented to be blind. Therein lies the real crux of establishing any meaningful dialogue, leaving personal biases at the door and maintaining an open mind beyond them. Nothing McKinney says convinces me of his ability to unlock his mind.
This opinion was reinforced when he wandered into the weeds to taunt a critic about the efficacy of the death penalty and what some have assumed is his hypocrisy in apparently finding no similarity between the possible innocence of a convicted murderer and the absolute innocence of a child under construction. While it’s easy in McKinney’s paradigm to argue for suspending the death penalty, I find in mine that it’s an entirely acceptable consequence for an obviously murderous individual like the El Paso shooter. The alleged perpetrator in this case is just politically correct, legalese for a dirty, rotten scoundrel. Whereas life in prison is also arguably a more punitive and satisfying punishment than perfunctory execution, there are obvious crimes which call out to make a swift end to a bad seed. Not sure there’s an agreeable paradigm here, but notable Texan and social commentator Ron White has said, “If you kill someone in Texas, we will kill you back.” Hear! Hear!
I do have to agree with McKinney on a single point, that for the sake of good digestion and unless you can agree to Robert’s Rules of Order, matters of politics, among others, should be eschewed from the Thanksgiving gathering. At last, the meat in that blind squirrel’s nut.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
