I have a solution to the overcrowding problem at the detention centers for those who came across the border illegally.
Don’t come illegally.
Come legally.
Take your turn. It wouldn’t be fair for you to move ahead of those who are waiting and working to come legally.
Message to protesting Democrats, contact your Senator and House of Representative members and tell them to work with the Republicans to change the law so they can be sent back.
Women are being raped and abused and children are being used to receive entry into this country. Quit spending your time protesting and work to solve the problem.
Penny Potter,
New Braunfels
