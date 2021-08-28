We now have the results of the 2020 Census and ... no surprise, our country has gotten considerably more diverse, younger, and more urban. So, what does that mean for redistricting? It should mean that representation in Congress becomes more representative of that younger, more diverse, and more urban population. However, with politicians interested in protecting their power and in positions of control what are the odds that is the way it turns out?
Let’s turn for just a moment to the relationship between Critical Race Theory and redistricting. Critical Race Theory (CRT), unlike how it is sometimes mischaracterized, essentially says that racial discrimination is systemic in America due to our history of racial bias. It is important to understand the difference between systemic racism and individual racist tendencies. Systemic racism is not about individual biases and prejudices. Sure, those individual biases exist, but that is not what CRT is about. Rather CRT recognizes that many aspects of society such as residential housing, education, employment, and yes even Congressional Representation continue to reflect our history of racial discrimination in America. CRT recognizes some races that have been historically discriminated against, continue to suffer unequal treatment by and within those aspects of our society.
