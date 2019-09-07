After reading Sandi Root’s evaluation of Democratic proposals, I had to take a step back and wonder if she has even seen any of the ideas and plans the Democratic candidates are supporting. She did not mention any of the candidates by name or their plans. The idea that the Democratic Party is not moving to the extreme left and is not advancing a socialist agenda is beyond absurd.
Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and all the many others are trying to out do each other in their move toward Socialism. Free college, forgive student loans, reparations, Green New Deal — sounds good but how to pay for it seems like an afterthought. Higher taxes, free healthcare for all, including illegal aliens, and my personal favorite — open borders. Democrats never seem to want to differentiate illegal immigration from legal immigration, which Republicans support. This is where the Democrats want to take us and I didn’t read any of that in Root’s discourse.
She listed 14 bullet points of “Democrat Good News.” Some of them are what Republicans support and some are just differences in what Republicans and Democrats believe. I’m not going to take them point by point (a response I would love to do) because I would like to talk about the broader picture of what is really important about this upcoming election.
Everyone in this country should examine past history and results and not pay attention to the Pollyanna and Utopian talking points that Root expresses. Look at the cities in this country that have been run by Democrats for decades and where they are today. If you haven’t seen the videos on the news about the homeless problems of Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and even Austin, you aren’t paying attention. Look at the high crime cities like Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland and Kansas City, all run by Democrats. People are fleeing the Democrat run states like California, New York and Illinois to go to the Republican states like Texas, Florida and Tennessee because of the tax rates and how the states are governed. Look at the population explosion in our own New Braunfels and Comal County.
Whether you like Donald Trump or not, you have to look at the results he produces in order to make your decision:
Igniting a historic economic boom, rolling back red tape, negotiating better deals for the American people. unleashing american energy, expanding options for quality and affordable healthcare, fighting back against the opiod crisis next door, standing up for the sanctity of life and protecting religious liberty, enforcing our laws and securing our borders, rebuilding America’s military force, restoring American leadership abroad, honoring America’s commitment to our veterans. criminal justice
The Democrats are all about playing on your emotions and being against anything Trump.
I think the American people are smart enough not to fall for this and will vote for results the Trump administration and Republicans have given us.
