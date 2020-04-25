A despicable article from a tea party affiliate is a great example of the conservative hypocrisy regarding government bailouts. Tim Dunn, the chairman of Empower Texans penned a letter to President Trump decrying the worker lockdown and bailout as “tyranny” and an incentive for democrats to advocate an “indefinite shutdown” and an “opportunity to steer the country toward socialism.” There is a whole lot to decipher here not to mention the blatant disregard for working people of Texas. Obviously their interest lies in the pocket books of their cronies.
Perhaps they fail to recall the Great Recession bailout where the workers continued to fall on the shallow side of “trickle down” economics. Today’s long food lines represents how well that worked out for these folks in Texas; not to mention many other short falls in healthcare, income inequality and educational disparities experienced since that massive bailout.
A glimpse at the beneficiaries of the 2008 Great Recession bailout reveals the sheer disregard of working people Empower Texans represents. A short list of beneficiaries reveals my point here: AIG-$67 billion, Citigroup-$55 billion, Goldman Sachs- $10 billion, Bank of America $45 billion and the list is very long in these corporate bailouts totaling trillions of dollars. As evidenced by the fact that nearly half of the workers getting their $1,200 checks could not withstand a $400 emergency, these enormous corporate bailouts did very little to benefit these Texans or the country for that matter.
If sending these corporate heads trillions of dollars is not “socialism” on a massive scale, I can not imagine what is. Tim Dunn apparently believes socialism does not apply to the millionaire cronies who reaped the most from these government dollars by giving themselves million dollar bonuses for their “hard earned” recoveries that their greed created in the first place. And not a single one of them went to jail.
Goodness only knows how many people will die if these steps had not been taken; but Tim Dunn apparently falls in line with Texas Governor Dan Patrick in justifying death in lieu of economic cronyism.
Money over the lives of working people may not work out so well for them as the virus does not care who you are or what power your economic status can wield.
Let’s hope the voters take note of this, despicable, crass, cruel and misguided “leadership.”
Jerry Kempe,
New Braunfels
