Our HZ Focus series for the month of July, which runs each Sunday, has been on the state of matrimony — with a special look at what that means locally.
Lindsey Carnett’s latest piece focused on how the marriage rate in New Braunfels outpaces that of other areas, but follows another trend which shows that communities with strong faith-based foundations tend to have more marriages than their more secular counterparts.
That’s an interesting statistic, to be sure, but before people plan a celebration about how important the institution is to New Braunfels, the more interesting stat may be that while there may be more marriages, the percentage of divorce remains the same. Those statistics seem to indicate that even if more religious people are getting married in higher numbers than others, they aren’t any better at staying married than most other groups.
It also goes to show that when you’re talking about an institution that literally includes the words “until death do us part” in the vows, nobody is immune to the problems that come with being married — even if you have a strong religious upbringing and belief.
Divorce doesn’t have the same stigma that it did in the past, and in many cases that’s for the best. It’s not the simple solution to every problem, and shouldn’t be treated as such. Many relationship problems can be solved if both sides are willing and ready to do the work required.
But there are deeply dysfunctional relationships that are toxic to the parties involved.
Far too often women feel trapped by the metaphorical chains that extended from the institution. They stay in emotionally and physically abusive relationships because they can’t see a way out. Some of them — too many — have had the bonds of matrimony severed when they died at the hands of the ones who swore to protect them.
Divorce isn’t pretty and leaving a relationship is hard. But if you’re in a violent and abusive situation, there is help. Call the Crisis Center of Comal County at 1-800-434-8013, available 24 hours a day, if you need it.
