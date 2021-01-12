Some may think that the events of Jan. 6 are the result of the rhetoric of a few individuals loyal to an individual. It was not an unforeseen circumstance which no one could predict. Rather it is the culmination of years of efforts to denigrate the power of the people to elect their representatives. Incessant cries of voter fraud sans evidence significantly damaged our country. About 50 courts of law (including the Supreme Court) have determined there is no factual basis to overturn the certification of the vote. But the standard bearer of the Republican Party and his enablers insist the election was stolen. They incited an insurrection. Sen. Ted Cruz encouraged the insurrectionists on Jan. 2 calling them patriots. Patriots do not disregard multiple court decisions and the lawful certifications of the 50 United States. Patriots do not destroy the Congress of the United States and defecate in its halls. Even the Republican Attorney Generals encouraged insurrectionists to march on Congress.
No fewer than six Republican lawmakers participated in the mob. One was arrested and charged with a criminal offense. The party professing support for law enforcement actively participated in an event where one officer’s skull was fractured by a fire extinguisher and later died. Another was deliberately crushed in a doorway. While the mob was tearing apart the Congress of the United States and the people’s representatives fled for protection, Sen. Josh Hawley and Cruz, solicited money from the rabble. They even continued to insist without any evidence that the certified votes of the people must be rejected.
