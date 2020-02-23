For the last 2½ years, Preserve Our Hill Country Environment and Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry have steadfastly battled against the 1500-acre quarry proposed by Vulcan Construction Materials between Bulverde and New Braunfels. Vulcan’s permit allows for blasting, open-pit mining, and crushing operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days per year—directly over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.
With over 25,000 acres in Comal County (seven percent of all county land) owned by Vulcan, other aggregate production operators (APOs), and their shell companies, our health and the future of the Texas Hill Country is at risk.
We have made immense scientific, legal, political, and educational progress since Vulcan submitted their application for an air permit in July 2017. Most importantly, Vulcan has not started construction or operation of the proposed quarry.
We are absolutely committed and ready to continue the fight against insufficiently supervised APOs—specifically the proposed Vulcan quarry. But we need your help!
On Saturday, March 21, Preserve Our Hill Country Environment (our nonprofit organization) will be holding its second annual fundraiser: the Bluebonnet Extravaganza Dinner & Auction. Enjoy gourmet food, libations, music, and dancing. Silent and live auctions will top off this special evening as we toast everything that we love about our one-of-a-kind Hill Country—all while supporting a great cause!
Come join your neighbors for this beautiful event at the Grande Ballroom, Milltown Historic District, in New Braunfels. Early bird tickets are available for $100 through March 1 ($125 after).
You can also support our effort and promote your own business by becoming an event sponsor or donating products or services for our auctions. All proceeds will support legal counsel and experts needed for the ongoing fight against the proposed Comal County Vulcan quarry. For more information, please visit www.stop3009vulcanquarry.com/bluebonnet.
Milann Guckian,
New Braunfels
