Mark Whittaker in his letter on the coronavirus pandemic published in the May 9-10 edition of the Herald-Zeitung criticizes an article by Jack McKinney for his “bigotry” and appears to defend cattleman Ammon Bundy, a one time militia leader and anti-government activist who has flouted Idaho’s stay-at-home order and recently blamed “compliant” Jews for the Holocaust and compared himself to Holocaust victims.
Whitaker ends his letter by quoting President Ronald Reagan on Aug. 12, 1986, saying, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Is Whitaker implying that the U.S. should eliminate various government programs, agencies, and institutions?
The armed forces? The postal service? Public schools? Police departments? Fire departments? The Food and Drug Administration? The National Institutes of Health? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention? (the logical place to begin given the Trump administration’s slow, chaotic, and very inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic).
John Hillje,
New Braunfels
