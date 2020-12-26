This stupidity has to stop. If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re out and about, mask up! How many months into this pandemic are we? How much media coverage has it received? And yet, very recently, a New Braunfels woman was sick and waiting for test results when she interacted with a local octogenarian in a close space. Neither of them wore a mask.
She didn’t contact him until over a week later, but by that time, he was already sick, and he continued to go out and about, and he didn’t mask up, either, exposing not only his octogenarian wife, but everyone he came in contact with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.