Today marks one of the busiest travel days of the year with cars packing the highways and airplanes packing the skies as everyone tries to get to family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.
And while we will spend a lot of time and energy talking about those things that we are thankful for over the next couple of days, too often we don’t go out into the world with a sense of gratitude and grace — particularly when we’re traveling.
Anger and impatience is often the co-pilot for many Americans behind the wheel. Tension fills the car and what should be a time of joy and celebration is tinged with ugliness and fear for everyone else who happens to be along for the ride as road rage takes hold.
If you’re hitting the road today, give yourself the extra time to make the trip, recognize before you start that things will go wrong and be at peace with that. Getting there safely is more important than getting there quickly.
Realize that everyone out there on the roadways with you is trying to do the same thing. Travel with the golden rule in your heart — even if the other drivers aren’t.
If you’re flying, get to the airport with time to spare, remember the security precautions and, again, be patient and kind to those around you — whether they are or not.
And lastly, but not the least important, while it is fine to enjoy an adult beverage with friends and family as you celebrate Thanksgiving, do not get behind the wheel of a car after doing so.
Drinking and driving has cost us too much. So many promising young lives cruelly cut short by someone else’s ignorance and arrogance. So many grieving families left behind with only memories and tears.
Travel safely, travel responsibly, travel soberly — and give thanks for those who do.
