Thursday morning’s announcement that Continental would be building a 215,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in New Braunfels was undoubtedly good news for the city, but it was also good news for the entire region.
Continental, which has operated a plant in Seguin for years, is looking to expand its production of high tech driver assistance technologies and the space it has carved out in Seguin wasn’t enough. That is how you wind up with a plant in New Braunfels that will give them space to expand beyond the tech division’s 450-worker footprint now operating there.
The Seguin plant, now rebranded under a new name that represents the company’s powertrain operations, is likely to be spun off into its own company which will have the space to add additional employees.
In some respects New Braunfels and Seguin are natural competitors when it comes to economic development. While Seguin would have preferred to have both plants there, economic development isn’t a zero sum game.
More often than not, it takes more than simple incentives to get a company to locate or build in a community. They look at demographics, education levels, transportation networks, employment figures. For those who are looking to recruit a lot of people, they look at the quality of life in a community, as well.
None of those factors are bound by the municipal city limits or county borders. Regionalism has become an important part of how economic development works.
New Braunfels, Seguin, San Marcos, Schertz — and to a certain extent San Antonio and Austin — all play into making this area an economic success.
When one of them does well, it flows into the others. More people earning a good living in any of those communities adds up for all.
You don’t have to look beyond State Highway 46 between New Braunfels and Seguin every morning and afternoon to see that.
When the region flourishes, every community in it stands to benefit. Continental’s news is good for New Braunfels but it’s also positive for our neighbors.
