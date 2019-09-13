While everyone talks about efficient government and fair taxes, achieving this requires everyone’s effort.
I urge New Braunfels Republicans and Democrats to contact their city council person and request a roll back of 2 cents per hundred on their city property taxes.
The reason for the tax rollback is simple; skyrocketing property assessments. City residents have been paying a higher percentage of their personal income to the city for the past decade. The rate of increase exceeds the rate of inflation and rate of population growth.
This is why a modest 2 cent per hundred property tax rollback is reasonable. A rollback will not reduce city income from its current level, it simply mitigates some of the gains the city will receive next year. A 2 cent rollback will reduce the city’s overall projected budget growth by less than 1 percent.
Some elected officials may respond the city cannot roll back the tax rate because the rate is necessary to fund the bonds packages the voters recently approved. This is not correct. Property tax revenue is only one income stream for the city. The overall effect of a 2 cent rollback on the city’s overall budget is so small, no bond projects nor city jobs will be affected.
In fact, looking for ways to save this modest sum of money would be healthy for the city.
City council rolled back the effective tax rate by 1.5 cents two years ago due to increased property tax assessments and no services were cut. Based on next year’s projected property tax revenues, a modest tax rollback is warranted.
We have an excellent city staff and council, but when times are this good economically, a little tax relief for the residents is warranted.
Bob Wolf,
New Braunfels
