Thanks New Braunfels for a wonderful July Fourth Parade. The Sophienburg Team did a great job organizing and keeping all the entries in line. Sts. Peter & Paul kindly let a wonderful variety of American tributes line up to march and our community turned out in great numbers to honor the good ol’ USA!
I talked my family into preparing an entry to show our patriotism. Bless their hearts, they humored the old man. What fun to have my mom, all our children and all the grand kids riding in the truck!
I recently joined the Facebook page, Hamman’s Baytown History...With a Twist. This history page is set up on Facebook about Baytown, my hometown. It certainly has brought back many memories of my growing up in the town that Humble Oil & Refining built right on the muddy Goose Creek.
One of the most talked about businesses on this page seems to be the Brunson Theatre. It was right in downtown. Weeknight showings and the Saturday Kids shows seemed to keep the community informed about what was happening outside our town.
A recent post showed some old photos of the lobby, concession stand, and Mr. Rufus Hunnycutt, the owner. He ran a clean, comfortable operation with many snack selections costing at least a dime. A close-up of the candy showed names that are still familiar today in our local theaters.
Now understand, I was attending Kiddie Theatre at the Brunson in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. I certainly do not remember names of shows I saw, but I remember where I sat, who I went with and the day the show almost ended.
Some shows cost a quarter to get in, but most times it was 10 cents. Several of us went each week and we always wanted to stay for both shows of the double feature if there was room.
Mr. Hunnycutt would always come on stage and give the rules and introduce the show. He carried the biggest flashlight I had ever seen. It was used at the introduction and when he strolled the aisles during the show.
“Get your feet off the seat,” he would say. “Quiet, sit back, you’re missing the best part,” as he shined the light in our face.
We enjoyed sitting in the first row of the balcony. It gave us better aim, with our Sugar Babies, into the cups of those below. As I remember, it was our way of showing respect when we wanted the attention of some cute girl we were sweet on.
We were a very noisy audience one Saturday.
That particular Saturday, the sugar and excitement must have kicked in. The screen went dark, the house lights came on and Mr. Hunnycutt appeared on stage with his flashlight. There was silence and then with his most kind, but stern voice says, “Get quiet, or we’ll turn it off!”
I never attended any of the old theaters here in New Braunfels, but there might be many locals who did. Do you remember Saturday shows? Was there a Mr. Hunnycutt? Did he warn, “Get quiet or we’ll turn it off!”
During our “Cousin Camp 2019,” we got to take our five grandkids to see Toy Story 4. What an event with kids ranging from 2 to 9 years. We had popcorn, Skittles and more, some kind of a blue slush drink, blankets for those who got cold, and a lot of energy. They did well. Woody and Buzz kept their attention most of the time. Thank goodness no one threatened to turn it off.
We visited the Brauntex last Friday to see the Gatlin Brothers. What a great show it was! They played to a full house of mature folks who sang, clapped, danced and even yelled back at Larry! Thanks to the Brauntex and their wonderful team of volunteers for making this venue so special in our beautiful downtown.
Yes, all of us “mature folks” enjoyed the show and made a lot of noise. Even though the volunteer ushers had their flashlights, no one ever warned, “Get quiet or we’ll turn him off!”
New Braunfels is a place to have fun.
I hope all of you are having fun this summer. The arts in our town are outstanding. Put a show on your entertainment calendar. It will be fun and you will be glad you did. Our venues will not “turn it off.”
After working in the Comal ISD school system for 16 years, Brockman continued to serve the community as vice president of economic development for the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for 17 years before retiring in 2018. Currently, he works in community relations for CEMEX. Brockman’s column will be published weekly on Thursdays. He can be reached at rmbrockman75@gmail.com.
