Editor’s Note: This is the second of three columns in which Ric Hastings talks about his trip to the border. The first ran last Sunday.
I spent two days with some friends observing firsthand many of the existing southern-border issues dealing with migrants who were claiming asylum, whether at a port of entry or after illegally crossing the border.
One of the most emotional, eye-opening experiences was visiting the MPP Tent City.
Brownsville
International Bridge
You can’t miss Tent City, just across the bridge, where MPP participants live. These are non-Mexican people who have requested asylum and are awaiting a court date so they can go to their sponsor. This is a recent program — only 2-3 months in place. Our federal government worked out a deal with the Mexican government to hold these people in Mexico, instead of U.S. detention facilities, until the request can be validated.
Tent City housed an estimated 2,000 MPP participants. It looked exactly like the media pictures I’ve seen of homeless tent cities, because that’s exactly what it is — filthy, squalid, crowded. I walked down the rows of open-flap tents, clothes drying on string lines, campfires/hand-fashioned ovens and people idling away the day.
Reflecting on what I saw, I realized that not once did I feel afraid. For all the squalid appearance, there wasn’t much trash or litter. The people I passed usually acknowledged me with a nod and a smile. I wasn’t once mobbed by hungry, begging children; the children I saw were entertaining themselves in some basic ways.
I even smiled at one tent I passed where two pre-school age kids were playing rock/paper/scissors.
Tent City Food Line
That same impression was accentuated when I had the opportunity to work a food line while in Tent City. Our hosts brought two large thermoses with dried rice and beans in them. While we ate lunch, a restaurant cooked the rice and beans. We then set up a table at the end of one aisle in Tent City and ladled the rice and beans into cardboard bowls.
The residents very orderly lined up to be served. Without being asked or instructed, two lines formed. The men got into one line and the children got into the head of the second line with women behind them. There was good, funny banter amongst them, but no pushing, shoving, or line jumping.
We served the children first and the men at the head of their line, helped the little kids hold their steaming hot bowls with exhortations of “dos manos,” two hands.
The men patiently waited until the line with women and children was empty, even when stragling women came up as the line worked its way down. And almost every man told us “gracias.”
Current immigration regulations are unacceptably difficult and insufficient.
You can see for yourself what a mess our immigration policy is by checking out U.S. Citizens and Immigration Service (USCIS) website: Immigration Handbooks, Manuals and Guidance (https://bit.ly/2TwDhPp).
The USCIS administers the immigration system. They don’t do border control or customs. They just process the requests to enter the U.S.
When you look at their Policy Manual (https://bit.ly/2G1IaIh), you find that less than half of it is available online. If you check out the Policy Memorandum page (https://bit.ly/30x2if6), you see that the policy manual changed each month during 2019 — in October it changed four times.
It’s probably a thankless job updating the manual with the crisis number of migrants crossing the border this year, all the legal challenges made by advocacy groups, and the volume of temporary restraining orders issued by sympathetic jurists.
However, when you do investigate the manual, the glaring absence is a classification that meets the actual need of the migrants that are crashing across our southern border.
Of the 9 Immigrant, 16 nonimmigrant, and refugee/asylum classifications, none of them provide for someone who just wants to move here for a better life.
Which quite frankly is what we advertise at the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
