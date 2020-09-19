With due respect for Mr. Volz’ right to his opinion, I stand with those sensitive to the fact that governing our diverse nation in a manner such that all voices are heard requires a willingness to listen, a search for peaceful resolutions to difficult problems, and an ability to compromise.
I am disgusted by and weary of rhetoric that distorts complex issues. I found this article both misleading and threatening. And, I would remind Mr. Volz, when invoking the Rule of Law, that a woman’s right to an abortion is the law of the land.
