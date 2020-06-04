In over 25 years of practicing federal criminal law, I have handled many cases involving government motions to dismiss including several made after entry of a guilty plea. A federal prosecutor’s motion to dismiss in the interest of justice is routinely granted in federal court. But when a case has politics and publicity overshadowing judicial process, the normal process can be warped. This seems to be the case with the government’s motion to dismiss General Michael Flynn’s case.
The government has complete discretion whether to bring a case to court or not. Until 1944, it also had an absolute right to dismiss its case until the start of a trial. The defendant could protest in that instance, thus preventing a prosecutor whose case was going badly from bailing out and depriving the defendant of an acquittal. The advent of Rule 48 in 1944 required the prosecution ask for “leave of court” to dismiss. The nature and scope of that rule change was then left to appellate decisions.
These decisions uniformly hold that this request can be denied only in “extraordinary cases” where “manifest public interest demands it” or where the prosecution is “motivated by considerations clearly contrary to the public interest.” Examples include a bribed prosecutor, and a prosecutor acting out of his personal convenience or motivated by dislike for the victim. The motion in Flynn’s case is based on an independent review by a highly respected veteran prosecutor. This negates concerns about the sincerity of the government’s request.
Basically, the government says that it can’t prove the case. The offense is making a “false statement.” A false statement must be “material” to support a conviction. This means the statement is relevant to the investigation and likely to influence the result. The motion explains why these requirements were not met, thus rendering the defendant’s conduct inconsistent with guilt. The false statement concerned whether certain subjects were discussed during a telephone call between General Flynn and the Russian ambassador while Flynn was acting as a foreign policy advisor to the incoming President. There was also suggestion of a Logan Act violation. This is an old law of dubious constitutionality that prohibits a private citizen from conducting foreign policy. It is clearly inapplicable to a man designated by the President-elect as a National Security Advisor.
The motion states that materiality is lacking in part because the investigation was closed. Agents investigated Flynn for months and had filed paperwork to close the case because they had found no derogatory information. The case was never formally closed due to administrative negligence. Disgraced agent Peter Strzok seized on this “closed” investigation to justify the interview of Flynn.
Because there was no basis for the “closed” investigation, there was no basis to interview Flynn. Even if there were, the agents had a transcript of the call, so there was no need to ask Flynn what was said. Moreover, if the government now states that the statement was not material to its own investigation, that seems rather conclusive of the issue.
There were also violations of the defendant’s right to disclosure of exculpatory evidence that alone could justify dismissal.
In one agent’s notes, discovered during the independent review, he states “What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?” This suggests there was an animus towards the defendant rather than a disinterested desire to see justice done. This also could justify dismissal.
Much is made of the fact that General Flynn pleaded guilty before the motion was filed. The suggestion has been made that his plea of guilty and later repudiation of that plea opens him to perjury charges. But his plea would have to be knowingly and intentionally false to constitute perjury. The materiality of the statement was a fact within the purview and control of the government, and evidence undercutting this element was not disclosed to the defendant. Flynn was also under significant pressure from the government to plead guilty. His lawyers were told that the FBI would pursue a case against his son unless he entered a plea. His plea was, arguably, not knowingly or voluntarily entered.
The appellate court has just responded to a defense request that the trial judge be ordered to grant the motion to dismiss. The court denied the request but ordered the trial judge to rule within 10 days and to do so consistent the case of US v. Fokker Services. Fokker Services states that the court’s authority to deny this motion is limited to preventing prosecutorial harassment of the defendant and cannot be based on the court’s opinion that the government is being too lenient.
The message to the trial judge seems clear: grant this motion. But, with publicity and politics hanging over the case, who knows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.