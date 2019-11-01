From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
For many in New Braunfels, hunger is something that we only feel on the way to the fridge or as we stand in a long line at Wurstfest, but for some in our community it’s far more than that — and those people often find themselves fed because of the hard work of community volunteers and groups like the New Braunfels Food Bank.
The bank honored groups and individuals this week who help fight hunger locally, including SYSCO’s local distribution center; New Braunfels Utilities for donating volunteer time at the bank; Julie Askewk a stay at home mom and food bank volunteer; the Downtown Rotary Club of New Braunfels which donates thousands to the cause; and our own newspaper for its efforts to let the community know what’s going on at the food bank and shining a spotlight on the problem.
Everyone who donates and volunteers is helping to feed those in our community who need it.
•••••
Training isn’t for when everything goes right. It’s for when everything goes wrong. Two NBU workers showed that the local utility’s focus on safety and training, and their commitment to following through on those policies can pay dividends when it counts most.
The pair were draping holiday lights on trees in Main Plaza and spilled out of a truck bucket Tuesday morning, but came away with only minor injuries thanks to properly used safety gear — including a harness and tether. They were taken to Resolute Health Hospital, where they were treated and released.
NBU wisely grounded all large-bucket operations until each truck is inspected and cleared as mechanically safe to operate.
It can sometimes be tempting to take shortcuts on safety whether that’s buckling a safety harness or wearing goggles on the job.
NBU’s crews know better, anad it shows.
