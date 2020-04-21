In poker the game is not won or lost on the cards you are dealt — it all turns on how you play them. In presidential politics a candidate’s “cards” are those major announcements that they will make from time to time on the campaign trail — such as who the vice-presidential is going to be. Joe Biden has been smart about this so far.
The last debate he had with Bernie Sanders did not do well in terms of television ratings. Coronavirus was dominating the news cycle at that point so Joe juiced it up by announcing that he would pick a woman to run beside him. That statement became the “takeaway” from that debate.
Now, Joe can tease us along and wait for that perfect moment to announce “Phase 2” of his plan and tell us exactly who that woman is going to be. Let’s take a look at previous attempts to put a woman on the ticket, why those attempts failed, and then do some handicapping on some potential candidates.
Walter Mondale’s choice of Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 looked good on paper. He also had a little-known female politician from the West Coast (Diane Feinstein) on his list but settled on Ferraro after she was given House Speaker Tip O’Neill’s endorsement. Mondale’s announcement was met with great fanfare but some problems began emerging shortly thereafter. There were a lot of questions about the Ferraro family’s finances. Geraldine and her husband had been filing separate returns and it turned out that her husband had a few things to answer for.
But Ferraro was popular on the campaign trail and did a great job of putting George Bush Sr. in his place when he became a little too patronizing during their debate. On that note, Ferraro’s biggest flaw was to show us how horribly dull and boring her running mate would be as a president.
John McCain originally wanted Joe Lieberman — a Democrat turned Independent — to ride shotgun with him in 2008 but his campaign managers bowed to the rising movement on the right wing that would become the “Tea Party” and stuck him with Sarah Palin. With Lieberman, McCain had envisioned a campaign based on unity led by two wise and seasoned congressmen. With Palin the whole thing quickly degenerated into a rerun of the Jerry Springer show hosted by a narcissistic dullard.
Joe Biden has a few choices here based on how he wants his campaign to be reflected. The logical choice is Amy Kloubucher. One of the big surprises from 2016 was how well Donald Trump did in the Upper Midwest. By picking a running mate from Minnesota Biden can shore up his support in this area. Add to that the fact that Kloubucher is actually a fairly smart and well-liked politician who demonstrated some good political instincts by bowing out right before Super Tuesday and endorsing Joe. Joe “owes” Amy — big time.
Or Joe could take the Progressive choice with Elizabeth Warren and throw a bone to Bernie Sanders’ supporters. Warren was one of the more intelligent candidates out there but her unwillingness to come clean about the cost of her healthcare plan topped a long list of “negatives” that voters perceived in her campaign. I would have no problem with her as a cabinet choice. Health and Human Services might be a good place for her to put her healthcare plans into action. Failing that, there’s always the Bureau of Indian Affairs…
Finally, Joe could go the activist route and give Stacey Abrams the nod. Like Warren, she has ties to Bernie’s wing of the party and like Biden she has received endorsements from Barack Obama over the course of her short career. After a brief stint in Georgia’s House of Representatives she ran for the governorship and lost an election where the incumbent that she lost to oversaw some purging of the voter rolls. She has made voting rights her issue since losing that election and that’s a popular card with Democrats.
I’m leaving Kamala Harris off this list because I believe Biden will be better served with her remaining in the Senate with seniority on some key committees. I would put in a plug for Tammy Duckworth, though. She has the same Midwest credibility as Amy Kloubucher and a distinguished record in military service to boot. The bad news is that Duckworth doesn’t wear boots anymore but on the positive side she doesn’t have bone spurs in her feet. I would enjoy watching her debate that issue with Donald Trump.
At the end of the day I would hope that we, along with Joe Biden, would assess these individuals not on the basis of their gender but on their records of service and achievement. And to be sure, all of these women are highly qualified for the job — and the job that is one pay grade above it.
And besides, won’t it be fun to watch Mike Pence squirm during his debate?
