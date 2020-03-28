Young Texans are stepping up their game, especially in the world of politics.
Canyon High School senior Brittany Soto unexpectedly found herself in the spotlight recently because of her political activism.
Filmed at the Movimiento 2020 Candidate Forum in Houston, Brittany and other members of the Canyon Student Jolt Chapter were chosen to go on stage and ask tough questions of candidates. She was also interviewed by Swedish National Television, for a story about the Texas primaries and by NBC, for a news segment focused on first-time voters.
Adding to the excitement, Brittany will vote for the first time in a presidential election this year. This will be a proud moment for Brittany and her mom who is also a first-time voter.
Brittany’s interest in politics did not peak until high school, at which time she grew interested in embracing middle-of-the road principles in order to see both sides of an issue.
As she learned more about the differences in political parties, her interests in gun control and equal rights for people with disabilities led her to the Democratic party.
Brittany’s passion for disability rights began with her grandmother. Because both parents worked, Brittany stayed with her grandmother, who was deaf, mute and had poor vision.
She and Brittany were close, and they communicated through sign language. Brittany’s beloved grandmother passed away during her sophomore year, and she was left with a heart-wrenching sadness.
About this time, Brittany started to learn about the plight of some friends who had mental disabilities, many coping with overwhelming problems that were difficult to discuss.
She was able to understand and relate to their pain, and she provided support and encouragement.
On Labor Day weekend 2019, Brittany attended a conference for Young Democrats in Odessa, where a lone gunman killed seven people and wounded 22 others.
Holed up in a hotel that was on lockdown, Brittany and her friends managed to keep themselves occupied while waiting for clearance. This incident left her with a deep emotional wound, one that would later unravel into passionate advocacy for gun control.
Brittany has harnessed her life experiences and made them a foundation for building her leadership skills. She is Vice President of the Young Democrats of Comal County, Chair of the High School Caucus, Treasurer of the Latinx Caucus, and Secretary of the Canyon Student Jolt Chapter.
She also finds time to be involved in Canyon High School Theater Arts.
Brittany plans to attend a community college after graduation and to use that time to decide on a four-year college and a major. Wherever her journey takes her, she has the keen ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and she knows how to challenge prejudices, discover commonalities, speak truth to power, and inspire social change and justice.
Wise beyond her years, Brittany is living the adage “Be the Change You Want to See in the World.”
