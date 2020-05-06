We’ve had a good time entertaining ourselves lately — if you call talking to yourself and making goofy videos entertaining.
Despite having access to more entertainment at the push of a finger than any generation in history, we’ve found that it’s not been enough.
Mireya, who is 17 and is really not a fan of home-college-ing, has had some healthy debate going on with her laundry. I gave myself an ultimatum, she told me.
“Really?” I asked, slightly concerned. Being locked up with a teen who is issuing herself ultimatums seemed dangerous all of a sudden.
“Yes, but it’s not going well,” she said, disgusted. “No one is taking responsibility.”
“Oh no…”
She went on to explain that her ultimatum was that she wasn’t allowed to wear anything out of her clean laundry basket; that she had to put it away. However she was down to her last clean pair of … under garments. And apparently she wasn’t listening. To herself.
I felt it was best not to tell her about the emergency supply I had upstairs in my clean laundry basket.
Then after scrolling past yet another dramatic tirade from people on both sides of the great mask debate (seriously, we’re lucky our grandparents aren’t listening to this nonsense), I discovered a different social media channel made for weirdos like me. TikTok.
Initially TikTok was just a ton of 15 second videos of young people dancing like crazy. Now it has been completely taken over by we “old people” with an affection for puns. Ladies and gentlemen, I have found my people. No fighting, no debating, no perfect meals or lovely, perfectly posed children. No celebrities (well they are on there, but I scroll past them), and no gossip.
Yup. It’s heaven. There’s a pair of 70-year-old sisters who post a new dance or funny joke every day. There’s a mom who performed a parody of Frozen complete with running to her mini-van in a blonde wig and flowing blue sheet, much to the horror of her children.
Of course I’ve forced everyone around me to take part in our own video contributions. We just completed our own parody of Moana (favorite line “I’ve been standing on the edge of the driveway”) and today we may reenact parts of Hamilton with the dogs. Or not.
So we do what we can. Afterall, that’s all anyone can ask.
