It was delightful to see that our Comal County Commissioners saluted our law officers with a National Police Week including a National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Lately, a misguided few have damaged and tried to defund the police. These misinformed and irresponsible people blame all law officers for the misbehavior of a few.
Each time I see a law officer I’m reminded of a quote attributed to either George Orwell or Richard Grenier: “We sleep safely at night only because rough men stand ready to visit violence on those who would harm us.” Some even say Winston Churchill was the author of these memorable words.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.