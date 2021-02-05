The sacking of the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was the most disturbing act of domestic terrorism I have ever witnessed. That the U.S. President would encourage his followers, who were attempting to invalidate the results of the November 2020 election to keep him in office, to invade the U.S. Capitol, ransack it, and threaten the lives of House and Senate members, and the Vice President was an egregious threat to our system of government and the rule law. Former President Trump should be tried and barred from ever serving in the federal government again. Senator (John) Cornyn must excise this malignancy from the body politic. I urge him to vote for the best interests of his country, not his party or his own self-interest.
Paul DiTullio,
(0) comments
