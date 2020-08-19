I filed requests for vote by mail ballots for myself and my wife back in May (we’re over 65). I learned at that time that the ballots wouldn’t be mailed out until September. I followed up recently and was told that it might be late September or early October. Mail has seemed slow lately so I asked if there was a secure drop off box for the ballots. I was told, no, there wasn’t a drop off box and, if you want to hand deliver your ballot, you have to show an ID. I asked why it is that you need an ID to deliver it but you can simply mail it without showing an ID? Didn’t get an answer. Given that we’re going to vote by mail to avoid being in any crowds, we will not be dropping off our ballots and will mail them but I think it would be beneficial to everyone who is planning to vote by mail to have at least one drop off box given that our local mail system seems to have slowed down.
Brad Smith,
(0) comments
