I remember 1976. It was America’s Bicentennial and nylon/polyester blends were fashionable. We had station wagon moms before the phrase “soccer moms” had been invented. And Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive album ruled the airwaves — except in Nacogdoches, Texas.
We didn’t have an FM radio station back then and a low-band AM station was about as exciting as things got. The screaming of chickens from the local poultry processing plant was more interesting to listen to than anything that station had to play.
My friends and I were forced to hang out in the local pizza franchise with handfuls of quarters and a jukebox to satisfy that adolescent craving for rock and roll. On a given Friday night I was treated to the edited and cut-down version of Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like We Do” at least a half-dozen times. Mixed in with some liberal helpings of The Captain and Tennille and a few side orders of Olivia Newton John; that was the soundtrack of my junior high years.
Most of what we listened to and did in the 1970s wasn’t considered “cool” in the 1980s so we had to stuff all that ‘70s music, along with our bell-bottom jeans and Farah Fawcett posters, into a dark corner of the attic to await that day — years in the future — when our children would find them and begin to ask some embarrassing questions.
But over the past 44 years that Peter Frampton song has always been playing in the background of my life somewhere. After leaving Humble Pie in 1971 the artist began a very low-key solo career and originally released the studio version of the song that was to become his masterpiece on a 1973 album that didn’t even crack Billboard’s Top 100 chart. But in 1975 he took his band back to Humble Pie’s old stomping grounds in San Francisco and recorded a live album that would be released the following year.
Even though Frampton’s career fizzled after this, Frampton Comes Alive hit the No. 1 spot on the charts and went on to become one of the best-selling live albums of all time. Any given music critic can give you a half-dozen reasons why this happened but I’ll keep it simple for you — it was the right album at the right time. My personal belief is that you really haven’t listened to a band until you have heard them play live.
And, with a perfect mix of funky guitar hooks, an electric piano and that talkbox gimmick thing, Frampton connected with the audience and effectively made them an extra member of his band. To be sure, the 1970s were the golden age of live albums. One only has to listen to the first side of ZZ Top’s Fandango or AC/DC’s If You Want Blood to see that this was the case but Frampton’s style was made for pop radio and to this day you can hear it on any classic rock station or even at H-E-B.
Which brings me to my present dilemma — I’m ready to move on. I don’t know how many times I’ve listened to “Do You Feel Like We Do” but I would guess somewhere north of 5,000. “Slow Ride” by Foghat is in that neighborhood and don’t get me started on anything by Golden Earring.
I made this decision last week when I was going to Home Depot to buy a hammer. Sure enough, as I was pulling into the parking lot, here came the opening notes of that all too familiar ballad on the radio. I instantly had a vision of buying the biggest hammer I could find and then Google-searching Peter Frampton’s home address. After a few deep breaths I changed course and took a trip to the liquor store.
So, Peter — I would call you Mr. Frampton but I’m older now than you were when you cut that album and I feel like we have a sort of intimacy that has developed over the past few decades — I think it’s fine for you and I to reconnect with our pasts now and again but I think it has begun to cloud our sense of direction for the future. I’ve had my good times, bad times and hammer buying times with you along for the ride and for your part, the music business has been good. You and I need to explore some different possibilities for our lives. I think everybody feels like I do on this subject.
I do want to thank you, Peter — and the members of Foghat and Golden Earring if you happen to see them around — for putting your life’s effort into making a few minutes of mine more tolerable, but it’s time for us to part now, as friends, before we aren’t friends anymore.
