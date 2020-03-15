I was leaving work the morning Feb. 29 in a huge rush. Loaded the car but forgot my notepad/wallet on top of the car. Yes you guessed it, I drove off. Well it fell off on Common St. someplace. I tore up my car, house, had coworkers tearing up work office etc. I got 3 to 5 hours sleep. Sunday morning I get a call from work. The guy who found my wallet through my co-worker contacted me. I met him at a local restaurant because he was having lunch with some friends. I called him when I was out front and out he came with my wallet.
This man is the perfect example of a true Texan. Not many of who could have found it would have went above and beyond to find me and get it back to me.
Some of the people would have taken what they could and tossed the rest. I would like this man to be recognized as a True Texan and full of values and honesty that us real Texans do.
Yes they are just things that can be replaced but thanks to John Henderson from New Braunfels, I won’t have to replace all of those things and get a good nights sleep. I hugged this complete stranger and thanked him from the bottom of my heart.
This man deserves to be recognized and is a hero to me and is a textbook example of honesty and integrity.
John Williamson,
New Braunfels
