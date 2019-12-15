U.S. flag disrespected

Old Glory, as the American flag is often referred to, symbolizes our country’s heritage and freedom and is deeply rooted in the traditions of our nation. For Americans who served or had a loved one serve during a period of war or conflict, the American flag can be deeply meaningful, as it represents pride, sacrifice, courage and determination. The United States Flag Code establishes advisory rules for display and care of the national flag of the United States of America.
Title 4, United States Code, Chapter 1 states that in the United States, no other flag shall be placed above the American flag, except for certain conditions relating to burials at sea. While this is a federal law, failure to comply is not enforced. With that in mind, somewhere in Comal County, there is a business flying the American flag below a political banner. While the political banner itself is not at issue, placing the American flag in a secondary position below any flag or banner is considered shameful, thoughtless and inconsiderate.
My father, an Air Force career soldier and veteran of WWII and the Korean War, instilled in me the utmost respect for the American flag and those who serve their country. Even though he and I often disagreed about political issues, pride in our country and respect for the flag was never compromised.
His last request on earth was that his grave site, high on a mountaintop in the North Carolina Blue Ridge mountains, would bear a huge flagpole with Old Glory forever waving over the valleys and hills. At his military funeral, his casket was covered with the American flag, and that folded flag remains with me as a constant reminder of what he taught me. I hope most folks share my concerns about flag etiquette and protocol and incidents dishonoring our flag are few and far between.
Lynn Silver,
New Braunfels
