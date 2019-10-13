New Braunfels being stable on the water issue. On the issue the city has been proactive for a long time.
Adding the surface water treatment was a win for New Braunfels.
The Canyon reservoir provides over a third of New Braunfels water needs. I would think that having the many Guadalupe river dams would increase water storage that could be used in drought conditions.
The storage capacity of those dams would not be a lot, but in a drought, every little bit helps.
In the discussions about draining all the down river dams storage, I never see anything about flood control.
In the flood of 1998, Dunlap dam released water ahead of the flood coming down river in order to capture and store water thereby protecting those living down river. Is this being addressed?
On a side note, I wish the city of New Braunfels would add a USPS mailbox drop box, UPS drop box and Fed Ex drop box at the city hall location.
These drop boxes were previously on Landa Street.
This would keep a little traffic off the Plaza at rush hour time. I usually mail and ship every day downtown.
Traffic at the Walnut Street light is usually backed up to Dairy Queen.
Larry Wenzel,
New Braunfels
