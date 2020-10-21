I am writing in response to Steve Knight’s article ‘New Braunfels Utilities looks to raise rates’ from Wednesday, Oct 7. While I have a great amount of respect for our leadership in New Braunfels — especially NBU CEO Ian Taylor — I feel that I am not the only long time NB resident that will voice opposition to some (if not all) of the proposed rate increase for utilities.
I also realize that the $533 million worth of capital improvements is a very real number. The sub-title of the article states that the “3-year plan would see water, sewer and electric increases to keep up with growth.”
This is a great idea Brian and city of NB.
Don’t penalize the longtime and loyal citizens of NB. Penalize the new guys coming in, commercial and private citizens.
My husband and I have lived here 22 years. We got a $375 NBU bill a couple months ago. That’s the highest it’s EVER been, winter, summer or any other season. We’re thinking NBU already went up on the utilities because we haven’t don’t anything differently (utility usage wise other than a little more water) but our bill jumped.
House prices up, taxes up, groceries up, utilities up, entertainment up. Did I miss anything?
This part of my point is, the city of NB is pricing itself right out of many of its small businesses and probably most of its lower income residents.
Be careful NB, you just might get what you wish for. Kelly & Patrick B.
