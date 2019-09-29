Perhaps more than anything else what we in America are experiencing today is the realization that we, as a nation, may be overly populated and too widely diverse to be governed centrally.
Having 50 states is really not the problem, but wanting to become a nation desiring a centralized government certainly seems to be.
When some of its citizenship attempts to come together for the purpose of establishing a climate change cult religion to compete with its centuries long Christian founding and heritage which stands opposed to the socialist ideology of always putting the individual over the needs of others thus turning our nation into a tribal chaos of factions taught to hate and despise each other and allowing these socialists to take power by force over people no longer having any sense of common purpose, it does not bode well for the USA.
We see city after city falling into extreme decay being run by a political party who brazenly believes that they have best candidates for the presidency of this nation and can govern 370 million people with the same lack of wisdom and fortitude as they have demonstrated for the past 75 years. It is not difficult to see a how much greater state of disrepair our country will be in a few short years if one of them is chosen to be our leader.
If the borders are not sealed, if the electoral college is done away with, If the Supreme Court is filled with activist judges, if the military is dismantled, and, most of all, it the law-biding citizens are disarmed, then it can be assumed our fragmented Constitution and Bill of Rights will be obliterated away with as well.
Elections have consequences. Hopefully, the right choice in 2020 will enable my children and great-children to be able to grow and prosper as my generation and those following have enjoyed. Up to this point God’s blessings on our nation have been abundant like none other in history.
H.L. Messinger,
New Braunfels
