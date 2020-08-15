Last week, Japan and the world remembered the atomic bombs dropped in August 1945 on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. President Truman and his military leaders felt than a land invasion of Japan would cause millions of Japanese and countless American military lives.
Nuclear fission of heavy elements was discovered by scientists Otto Hahn and Fritz Strassmann when splitting the uranium atom on Dec. 17, 1938 in Berlin and theoretically explained in January 1939 by Jewish physicist Lise Meitner and her nephew Otto Frisch. Hahn and Strassmann unexpectedly produced barium, a much lighter element than uranium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.