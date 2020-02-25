While the Iowa/New Hampshire fracas produced no real winners, pollsters and pundits alike are looking forward to whatever tea leaves the South Carolina and Nevada primaries will scatter into the mix. A better analogy, however, might be the force of gravity acting across the cosmos and, in some cases, actually “bending” the light that we can see from distant stars. In the 2020 presidential race we call this force “Michael Bloomberg.”
The former New York mayor has taken an unconventional approach to the primary races — skipping the early-voting states while dumping over $300 million into advertising and banking on a good turnout during “Super Tuesday” where 14 states go to the polls. Also, Bloomberg has organized his campaign around one clear goal — defeating Donald Trump. He has not mentioned any of his Democrat competitors by name in his commercials or campaign appearances.
And it seems to be working. While Joe, Bernie, Pete and the rest of the gang are taking shots at each other and struggling to explain their policy initiatives (and the costs for them), Mike has risen in national polls to tie Joe Biden for second place. Also, and possibly as an indication of Trump’s level of fear of which candidate he will eventually face, the Donald has admitted Bloomberg to his Nickname Club with the moniker “Mini Mike.”
But while Bloomberg has focused solely on Trump he has become a target of ire for Bernie Sanders. Bernie’s “War on Billionaires” message has become the focal point of his campaign but I think we can dismiss that with some simple math. Here it is: there are 609 billionaires in the United States according to Forbes. If we elected Bernie and devised some evil scheme to sock these guys for a billion each we still wouldn’t cover the trillion-dollar deficit on the budget that Donald Trump just turned in. Add to that the fact that Bernie’s health care plan will cost over $30 trillion in the next decade and you’d better hope we can find some more billionaires to plunder in the meantime.
And as for the idea that Bloomberg is attempting to “buy” the election consider the fact that Hillary Clinton spent over a billion in 2016 and still came up short against her opponent. Trump and his minions spent about a quarter of that amount. No, I don’t like the fact that money has an oversized effect on politics but a clear message — in the age of mass and constant communication — beats money every time. It’s also worth noting that Sanders has spent more than Bloomberg on the race through the end of 2019. So, my advice to Bernie is this: If you want to tell a story, be sure to tell the whole story.
Bloomberg’s bigger problem might be defending some of his policies while he was sitting in the mayor’s office in New York — most notably the “stop and frisk” method of policing. On one hand — according to the Terry v. Ohio ruling — the policy was in accordance with constitutional law. However, when it is used in conjunction with of racial profiling (Floyd v. City of New York) the process is a violation of constitutional rights. There’s something here for everybody to hate.
During the primaries the stop and frisk policy will be a liability for Bloomberg to the extent that his opponents can attach its use directly to him. Bloomberg has already begun referring to it as an “inherited policy” but even though the practice was in force during the term of another mayor (Rudy Giuliani) Bloomberg oversaw a drastic increase in its use.
At this point, and having made his first debate appearance, a few more observations are relevant. Anyone who watched that debacle would agree that while the man may be a giant on Wall Street he is out of his element on the stage. His colleagues in the Democrat Party came after him like members of the Donner Party and Mike just stood there and took it. Bloomberg needs to realize that the best defense is a good offense in these situations. Sitting there and looking like a frog in a pot of water that is gradually coming up to a boil is not something that a would-be president does.
Bloomberg hasn’t been beaten yet by virtue of the fact that he hasn’t been on the ballot but Super Tuesday will tell the tale. He has one more debate to make his case in and he’d better come out swinging. Failing that, whatever light he wanted to bring to the campaign will be sucked into the nearest Black Hole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.