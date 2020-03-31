As part two of my series on “Commonly Misunderstood Political Phrases” I’d like to spend some time talking about that dreaded word “socialism” that you hear bandied around on newscasts and readily adopted by one presidential candidate. I’ll start with the textbook definition of the term but will remind you in advance that what people think and what people feel about subjects like this are not always the same thing.
As commonly defined, socialism is an economic model where the state controls the means of production for various goods and services and in Marxist theory it is recognized as a gateway between capitalism and communism. You might think that the more simple a definition we give for something the less confusion there would be. But you have to remember that this is politics we’re talking about. Politicians prey on the confusion of their constituents.
People from my generation developed their feelings about socialism during the Cold War. In my sixth grade social studies class, for example, the line between socialism and communism was not defined very well and I was basically taught that a socialist/communist was a person who drank a lot of vodka, ate a lot of potatoes and spent his free time painting my name on the tip of an intercontinental ballistic missile. These are stereotypes that I carried right into adulthood.
Our younger generation doesn’t remember the bad old days. They weren’t alive back then. In their world — where the cost of education is skyrocketing and the possibility of finding a job that will allow them to pay down student loans while starting off a family of their own is slim — they tend to look at the idea of socialism more favorably. The utopian ideal that Bernie Sanders presents them with, based on the Scandinavian model of Social Democracy, looks good.
Being married to a woman who lived in Denmark for 20 years I can say that I have some experience with that system and that, yes, it does work. Denmark is 87% Danish (white), they are almost all Lutherans and they are all middle-class. In short, it is a very homogenous society absent of much of the competition between different groups for resources and government service that we see here. Their system works beautifully, but it only works in Denmark. This is a little detail that Bernie forgets to mention sometimes.
But, when Bernie said in a recent debate that “we already have socialism in this country for the wealthy,” he’s not too far off the mark. Let’s look at some examples of that starting with energy policy. For starters, the Department of Energy has almost one billion barrels of oil buried in underground tanks throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana. This project was initiated after the oil embargo of the early 1970s and exists today as a stabilizing tool for gas prices at the pump in the event of a national emergency. Also, regarding energy policy, have you noticed that most of our armed forces deployed abroad are in areas where there is oil?
Another example of government control over a sector of the economy would be the stock market “shut downs” that have been going on recently. Under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission measures have been put in place to limit securities trading in the event of a rapid slide in prices. Our capitalist economy depends to a great degree on stability in those price indexes, so we use a socialist tool to keep them stable. Sometimes the invisible hand of the marketplace carries a hammer and sickle.
Finally we can take a look at the corporate bailouts that went on after the Great Recession and which are currently being discussed to keep the economy strong during the Coronavirus pandemic. If you, as an individual, get one of those bailout checks you will be lucky if it covers your car payment. Most of the cash is going right into corporate coffers where, if history is any indication, those corporate CEO’s will use it to buy back the stock in their companies and then point to that inflated stock price as justification for giving themselves huge year-end bonuses. But, hey, the economy keeps going and that’s what counts, right?
Your answer to that question depends on whether you are a corporate CEO, an individual stockholder in that company, or just an average guy who is just trying to make ends meet. My point is that in economic theory — like political theory — there are no perfect solutions but plenty of opportunities to create confusion.
With regards to economic theory a wise man once said that “It doesn’t matter if the cat is black or white as long as it catches mice.” It sounds like a good piece of common sense but it was spoken by Deng Xiaoping — a Chinese Communist who was attempting to introduce capitalist reforms into the Chinese economy.
Money and politics always make for strange bedfellows.
