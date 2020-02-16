There was an advertisement in the Feb. 9 paper for a speaker at Texas Lutheran University. She is promoted as a pastor and bestselling author, Nadia Bolz-Weber. It should be noted that in-spite of having the position of pastor and speaking at TLU, she does not represent the Lutheran faith and community.
She is a pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, ELCA. This branch of the Lutheran denomination is ultra liberal, and in my opinion. and in the opinion of who hold to the teaching of Scripture, does not conform to or believe in Christian teachings.
Rodger Johnson,
New Braunfels
