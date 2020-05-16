The May 2-3 edition of the Herald-Zeitung highlighted the memorials in Landa Park including the 1938 German Pioneer Monument that has a German inscription from Goethe. Perhaps the Herald-Zeitung could have informed the readers that Johann Wolfgang von Goethe (1749-1832) was a giant among Germany’s literary writers. His greatest work was the two part tragic play “Faust,” a man who decides to sell his soul to the devil for unlimited knowledge and worldly pleasures. Goethe was influenced by Friedrich Schiller and William Shakespeare. Goethe was born in Frankfurt and died in Weimar.
Perhaps more attention should be paid to the word “vatern.” All German nouns are capitalized and the plural of father “Vätern” has an umlaut above the a. There are still a few citizens in New Braunfels who are knowledgeable in German whom the Herald-Zeitung could contact for assistance. Maintaining the history of New Braunfels is a credit to this newspaper.
Harvey H. Wetz
The Woodlands
