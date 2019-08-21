If you take a drive from one end of New Braunfels to the other, you’ll almost certainly come across one tragic scene or another.
Sometimes a deer tried to bolt across the road and the truck never saw it emerge from the darkness. Other times it’s a family pet that escaped from the house, a dog or cat that wandered away and ended up in the path of busy traffic with no idea what to do next. Add in all the squirrels, raccoons and others and it’s clear that the city and its associated traffic isn’t the safest place for animals that aren’t equipped to deal with it.
The city went on an emotional roller coaster a couple of weeks ago after a pair of zebras escaped their pen and proceeded to run through New Braunfels trying to evade police and animal control officers who were trying to keep the exotic animals from smashing into cars, people or other property.
At first it was funny as the sight of zebras running around town could only be. Then it was heartwarming as one was safely recaptured. Then, sadly, both zebras were dead within 24 hours.
The police used all the tools at their disposal, as well as the expertise of the zebra’s seller, to try and secure them safely, but in the end it wasn’t to be.
Since then, there’s been an understandable sadness about the death of the animals and an undercurrent of anger about what happened.
But it’s worth asking if that anger is only because of the type of animals that lost their lives. Are we touched by all the deer, puppies and kittens that find their way into the world to be injured, sickened or meet their end beneath the wheels of a car? Or does this one bother us because it’s a beautiful majestic animal that many have only seen in nature documentaries, magazines and the zoo?
There should be answers and accountability in this case, to be certain, but are the lives of the zebras worth more than other animals? Why?
