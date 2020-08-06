Mark Whittaker’s column about Black Lives Matter was appalling and not based on facts. Black lives matter because they did not matter for over 300 years; African-Americans were second class citizens, had little or no rights and were poverty-stricken. When they were finally legally free, the “40 acres and a mule” never happened. Jogging while Black is very dangerous in many areas. Many conspiracy theories erupted over the recent filmed murder of George Floyd, and Gov. Abbott chastised four GOP county chairs for manipulating information. Comal County’s Republican Chair faced backlash from both parties over her social media posts about George Floyd’s death. Our government and we as citizens share the blame for a country that supports systemic racism. We may be off to a mediocre start at trying to rectify the situation. It may take another 300 years to right the wrongs our country has done to people of color.
Lynn Silver,
