In the Feb 16 letters to the editor, Mr. Rodger Johnson stated the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America is an ultra-liberal Christian denomination who do not hold to the teachings of Scripture nor believe in Christian teachings.
As the pastor of Peace Lutheran Church (ELCA), I’d like to correct this misinformation, and draw attention to www.elca.org where one can find the ELCA’s teachings and high view of Scripture.
We take Scripture seriously when we feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the outcast, and fight for the most vulnerable living servant-oriented lives in response to God’s free gift of grace. We try to faithfully embody this as a church who follows Jesus.
I extend an open invitation to come and see firsthand who we are. Sometimes in this day and age we get tricked into thinking right and left in our culture as if they are natural enemies. That’s not really helpful when it comes to matters of faith and how we live together as God’s people. The ELCA is not a liberal church as much as it is a “Big Tent” church who live in the tension of recognizing God’s kingdom as a diverse population of people. Our hope is to look at the world through gospel-centered lenses and recognize God’s holy presence in all places and people.
For the record, the ELCA welcomes all kinds of folks. In fact, we take scripture so seriously, we truly believe God heals broken communities and helps us to see past our differences as we become one body in Christ. Come on by, Rodger, and let’s have a conversation grounded in the gospel.
Jake Fain,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.