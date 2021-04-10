The ruling on March 5 by District Court Judge Gamble ordering the TCEQ to reverse and vacate the Vulcan air permit was a major victory for the citizens of Comal County. But the battle over the proposed 1500-acre quarry in the middle of the environmentally-sensitive Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone is not over. There is a good chance the ruling will be appealed or that Vulcan will apply for a new permit.
The best news is that the ruling against the TCEQ is only one example of ongoing action being taken across the state to protect Texas residents from Aggregate Production Operations (APOs). The local group fighting the Vulcan Quarry, PHCE (Preserve our Hill County Environment) is one of 17 member organizations that have joined to form TRAM (Texans for Responsible Aggregate Mining). The new group represents the interests of communities in 37 counties struggling with the negative impacts of rapid APO growth.
