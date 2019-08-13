Shut down any debate and engage in endless name-calling — now it’s here on a local level.
This week, the Bulverde Area Republican Women (BAR-W) was forced to cancel a meeting and presentation by Jim Gibson and the Texas Border Volunteers. The border volunteers provide a service to our ICE officers by patrolling the border and helping identify illegal border crossers to ICE officials.
They also help protect the many land owners along the border who are threatened with trespassers, thefts of property and at times, real danger.
Why cancel a meeting that anyone is free to attend, hear an informative presentation and ask questions? Have a discussion? This meeting was canceled due to demands and harassment leveled by Comal County liberal activists and others.
That’s why.
If this state, and this country is ever going to move forward in a constructive and positive manner to solve issues, ALL points of view need to be heard and the vitriol and implied threats must stop. Comal County conservatives like myself respect the right of Comal County area Democrats and other liberals to host ANY speaker they so desire.
They will receive no demands or harassment from us. Tragically, these harassers consider what they have pulled off to be a great accomplishment. It was a sad defeat for us all.
Ruth Chambers,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.