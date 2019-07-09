Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece, “The Importance of Being Ernest,” made a satire of Victorian-era societal norms. The two male lead characters — straining under 19th century social rules — took solace in leading double lives which, in turn, led to more violations of those same rules. Ultimately, finding themselves in situations where they were forced to lie in order to satisfy social protocol, the truth became a liability. Donald Trump’s approach to politics mirrors this theme.
Donald Trump tells lies. This is a well-documented fact which I hope we can all agree on. If you are one of those special individuals who disagrees with me on this just stop reading right now.
You probably don’t even know who Oscar Wilde was, and I can guarantee that the rest of this column is going to be way over your head.
Because I’m not here to debate the fact that Trump lies. I want to talk about why he lies and the fact that his mastery of what he calls “truthful hyperbole” (his words, from “The Art of the Deal”) got him a job in the Oval Office and could very well lead to his re-election.
We all lie at some point and for a variety of reasons — usually to avoid criticism or the imagined consequences of telling the truth.
However, speaking for myself and hopefully most of you, when we lie, we consciously know that we have lied and we know that lying is wrong. The degree of guilt we feel and the actions we take to overcome that guilt lead to a discussion of situational ethics and all that other egghead psychology stuff.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, knows that he is lying, knows that you know that he is lying and, in my opinion, just doesn’t care.
You and I may view lying as detriment to communication but in Donald’s pathological world lying serves an important purpose — to control communication. And in politics the party who controls the narrative controls the game.
Let’s go back to Trump’s inauguration and the spurious claim that the crowds attending his ceremony were the largest in history.
The controversy over that statement — which was demonstrably false — occupied the news networks for a few weeks. And while we were all examining blown up photos of the crowd with magnifying glasses, Trump got busy with executive orders to dismantle Obamacare, freeze a host of government regulations, and pull the U.S. out of several trade deals.
This pattern has continued through either bold statements to the press or outrageous daily tweets.
With the tweets you may have noticed that these things are generally spat out early in the day to make the morning news cycle.
To Trump the factual content of those messages or the tone or context in which they are delivered doesn’t matter. What matters is that any serious discussion or examination of policy by others is drowned out by the sensational nature of whatever it is he has to say. Controversy can obscure bad policy.
To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, “The only thing worse than being talked about poorly is not being talked about at all.” In “The Art of the Deal” Trump went one step further with this little gem: “One thing I’ve learned about the press is that they’re always hungry for a good story, and the more sensational the better…The funny thing is that even a critical story, which may be hurtful personally, can be very valuable to your business.”
And the press, in the continual hunt for the newest and most sensational story, keeps falling for this routine. Are you concerned about the fact that the President just sidestepped Congress and sent $8 billion dollars’ worth of arms to Saudi Arabia? Never mind that — he just called Meghan Markle “nasty!” Should you delve into any basic primer on economics in an attempt to discover who really pays the cost of import tariffs (hint: you) or marvel over the new nicknames that Trump has tagged his opponents with?
But hopefully we can take solace in one more Trump quote, “You can’t con people, at least not for long. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and you can throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don’t deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.”
Here’s to hoping…
