At the recent debate for 10 candidates for the presidency of the United States, there was no display of American flags. Is this to send a signal the Democrats will not have a patriotic candidate for president in the 2020 election?
The Democrats selected three highly partisan professors from liberal colleges as “witnesses” at who contributed to the Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the 2016 election at the congressional hearing and the Republicans selecting a constitutional professor, Jonathan Turley, who also did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election. That professor’s life and family were threatened with death for stating it was his opinion that it was the Democrats who were guilty of “abuse of power” because of the manner in which the hearing was being conducted.
I think most Americans would prefer the “games” be played within the defined rules of established parliamentary procedures rather than taking advantage of a majority rule. To a fair hearing, both politician parties must be represented equally. I think threatening a distinguished professor of law expressing his opinion is out of bounds.
Hal Messinger,
New Braunfels
