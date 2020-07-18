The Comal County Health Dept is doing a great job trying to gather and report the COVID testing stats. Comal County is overrun with extensive community spread, lack of testing resources and slow lab turnaround time. The community spread and new daily cases need to be reduced significantly before they can test, trace and isolate in a meaningful way. The only proven way to accomplish that is mandatory masks and social distancing, especially indoors. This is what is working in other countries around the world. The CDC now believes that 40% of COVID cases are asymptomatic. Almost half. This is why everyone should wear a mask. No one has the right to impose infectious germs on others, especially since no one knows who will die from this virus or have permanent life altering health problems from it.
Our country has been an epic failure compared to the rest of the world. The US is the only high income country in the world where the virus is spreading rapidly. Their approach has allowed them to gradually reopen their businesses without setting off a new wave of infections. We on the other hand, threw in the towel after growing tired of the fight and are now setting new daily records of infections. For example, Germany is averaging 340 new cases a day compared to our 62,243 new cases a day. On a per capita basis, our infection rate is 46 times greater than Germany’s and the disparity continues to increase. Americans should be doing better. Until we begin doing the things they have done, our inexcusably high number of deaths and our struggling economy will continue to get worse.
Mr. Barrington, Thanks for an excellent review of the COVID 19 pandemic here versus abroad. I am appalled by the selfish attitude of so many in our country, putting the minor inconvenience of wearing a face mask ahead of protecting the health of others, using the excuse of loss of individual freedom.
