One thing you figure out after many years of marriage is how to get along, even though your spouse insists on doing things that are, well, just wrong. For us, these are little things. A disagreement about whether super hot chili is food or torture. If dogs should be allowed on the bed or if we bought all these dog pillows for décor. If freezers should be packed to the point of avalanche warnings or if there should be vast empty shelves throughout.
You decide at some point that you have to put up with all the things your spouse is wrong about. You decide the fact that he will kill the wasp nest or bring home candy you swore off of because he knows you weren’t really serious, makes up for it. Truth is, you might even come around about a thing or two. You might see the value of a little room in the freezer or admit to enjoying some heat in the chili.
