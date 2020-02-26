For the last few years instead of making a set of resolutions, I have selected a single word to sum up what I want to focus on for the year ahead. This year I even got a special bracelet where I could pound my word in and wear it all the time. I did get it on sale, so I’ll wear it as long as it doesn’t turn my wrist green.
I mentioned this idea to Archer, our terrier mix, and he decided he wanted his very own word. We sat down to discuss options.
Me: So the idea is to pick a word that represents something you want to work on.
Archer: Work? Do I have to work? I have a tie already. Does this mean I can get one of the clicky things to pounce on all the time?
Me: No, no you don’t have to work and you don’t get a keyboard. It’s a goal. Like something you want to do better. Something you want to improve.
Archer: Oh. Okay! I have my word!
Me (surprised): Already? Well, great! What is it?
Archer: My word is… (pausing for dramatic effect)
Me: Yes?
Archer: Escape!
Me: What? No! No, that can’t be your word!
Archer: Why not?
Me: Because that was your word last year.
Archer: Was it? I don’t remember picking it.
Me: You may not have picked it, but you definitely worked on it.
Archer: Oh. Okay. (Chews on paw thoughtfully, then brightens) I know! I’ve got one!
Me: Good. Let me hear it.
Archer: Run Away!
Me: No. First off, that’s two words…
Archer (excitedly): Or how about Open Gate? Or just Run? Or maybe Dig?
Me: I think we may need to talk about appropriate goals.
Archer: I like Dig. There’s this one spot over by the storage shed and the fence, if I spend a few minutes a day…
Me: Maybe you could work on Sit. Or Stay.
Archer: How about Loose? Or Flee? You know, with two Es?
Now that I think about it, I’m not sure Archer needs a word for the year. But I may need a few extra ones. Like fence and leash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.