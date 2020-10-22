I am writing to ask my fellow residents of Precinct 3 in Comal County to take advantage of a rare opportunity. Let’s elect Colette Nies as our county commissioner. I call it a rare opportunity because it would be difficult to find a person more qualified to work with the other commissioners on the important business of our county. Comal County is at a crossroads, with a need to balance inevitable growth with care for the Hill Country environment that is so precious to us, and so delicate.
We need someone who is smart about the business, governmental, scientific and ethical issues needed to negotiate the complex problems that our county faces, and Nies is uniquely qualified to take on these challenges. Her business and government relations background includes experience with strategic partnerships, land negotiation, permitting and conservation practices in sustainability and economics. She has an extensive education that includes work in community leadership, non-profit management, ecological theology and policy analysis of systemic causes of food insecurity and other issues. She currently is a doctoral candidate in Land, Food, Ethics, and Faith Formation.
