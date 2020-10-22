New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 55F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.